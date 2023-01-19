Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Price Target Lowered to $2.40 at Morgan Stanley

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.70 to $2.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Innovid to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Innovid alerts:

Innovid Price Performance

CTV stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Innovid has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Innovid

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Innovid had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million.

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter sold 83,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $99,079.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,720,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,672.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 112,172 shares of company stock worth $133,340 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innovid by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 3,375,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innovid by 458.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 382,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Innovid by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 141,357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Innovid during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.