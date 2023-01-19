Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,636 shares during the quarter. Innospec accounts for 1.0% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Innospec were worth $89,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

In other news, SVP David B. Jones acquired 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

IOSP opened at $111.28 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.81.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.34. Innospec had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

