Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,997 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.47% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

ILPT stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $265.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

