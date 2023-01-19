Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.50

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 5602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Indivior Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

