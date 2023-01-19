IndiGG (INDI) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $97,564.75 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

