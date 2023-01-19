Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $332.55 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $332.55 million and approximately $19.11 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003061 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00427320 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.42 or 0.29994729 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00780437 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
