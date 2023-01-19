ICON (ICX) Market Cap Achieves $169.50 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. ICON has a market cap of $169.50 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000867 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 944,777,094 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 944,747,196.4556397 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.19450304 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $10,980,048.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.