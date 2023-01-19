Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.05. Hyliion shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 2,965 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Hyliion Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $539.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyliion

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 12,683.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jon Panzer acquired 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,463.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Panzer bought 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,150 shares of company stock worth $130,240. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $825,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Hyliion by 57.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Electric Co. bought a new stake in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at $15,785,000. 29.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

