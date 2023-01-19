Hut 8 Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 18,340 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average volume of 11,551 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 341.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 242,402 shares during the period. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 17.9 %

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.27. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

