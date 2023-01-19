Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, January 20th.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,737,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,061,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

