Humanscape (HUM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.14 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $5.99 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00428099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,269.01 or 0.30049411 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00764248 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.