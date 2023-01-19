Hoylecohen LLC Buys 16,932 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

