Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127.75 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $127.75 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.62 or 0.00046500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00211230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,273,681 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

