Holo (HOT) Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Holo has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $337.43 million and approximately $18.44 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00428831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,362.59 or 0.30100761 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00760871 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

