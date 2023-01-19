Hiscox (LON:HSX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.05

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.05 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 1,111.50 ($13.56), with a volume of 547845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,104.50 ($13.48).

Several analysts have recently commented on HSX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.74) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 930 ($11.35) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.08) to GBX 1,015 ($12.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.29) to GBX 975 ($11.90) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.91).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 954.54. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,510.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,306.98 ($18,678.44). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($12.25) per share, with a total value of £100,400 ($122,513.73).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

