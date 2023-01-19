Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the December 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Hillstream BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HILS remained flat at $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. 34,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Hillstream BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma ( NASDAQ:HILS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

