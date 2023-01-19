Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 199 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.00. 70,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

