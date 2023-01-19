Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.29. 13,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,311. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $247.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.29.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

