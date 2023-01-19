Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.8% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,334.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ecolab by 161.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,194,000 after buying an additional 296,073 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,320,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,664,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ECL traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.95. 10,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,496. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $218.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.69.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

