Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at $21,111,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.17. 27,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,117. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of -287.18, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

