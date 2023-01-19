Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $646,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 16.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dollar General by 28.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,423,000 after purchasing an additional 115,295 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 99,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General Announces Dividend

DG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

