Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 36.8% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 208,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 56,020 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 123,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

KO traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $60.46. 268,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,876,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

