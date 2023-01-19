Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 54,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.