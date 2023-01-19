Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 7.5% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $50,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
MDY traded down $4.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.56. 21,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,118. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.51.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
