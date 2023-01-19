Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 7.5% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $50,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded down $4.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.56. 21,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,118. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.51.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.