Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,443. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average of $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

