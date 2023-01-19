Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.8% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.65. 35,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

