Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.35 million, a PE ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.20. Hill International has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.57 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the second quarter worth about $731,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the third quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the third quarter worth about $2,835,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

