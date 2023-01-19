HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $73.79 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $73.79 million and approximately $787,146.53 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017805 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00231189 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000968 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02687462 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $816,042.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

