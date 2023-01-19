HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $73.56 Million

HI (HI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $73.56 million and $789,481.01 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00232107 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02687462 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $816,042.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.