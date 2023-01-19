Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $357.03. 64,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,214. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.47 and a 200-day moving average of $359.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

