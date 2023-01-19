Heritage Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 5.3% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.87. 1,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,557. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20.

