Heritage Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 5.3% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.87. 1,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,557. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
- Moderna and Pfizer Race to Release RSV Vaccines
- Mid-Stream Operator Kinder Morgan: A High-Yield Value For 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.