Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. Herc has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.35.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Herc will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $5,279,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,923 shares of company stock valued at $23,853,997 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

