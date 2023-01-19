Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading 3% Higher

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.19. 5,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,315,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hello Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

