Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.97

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 2599423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,435,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.