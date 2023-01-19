Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the December 15th total of 366,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 8,297.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.91% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of HSDT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 11,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,535. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 148.27% and a negative net margin of 1,741.55%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

