Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,816,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,734,000 after buying an additional 106,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after buying an additional 257,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,770,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,332,000 after buying an additional 703,809 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

PEAK traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 9,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.