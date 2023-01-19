Head to Head Review: SentinelOne (NYSE:S) & CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SentinelOne and CTGX Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 9 13 0 2.59 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

SentinelOne presently has a consensus target price of $24.52, suggesting a potential upside of 75.05%. Given SentinelOne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 13.08, meaning that its stock price is 1,208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.2% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -98.61% -20.34% -15.94% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SentinelOne and CTGX Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $204.80 million 19.34 -$271.10 million ($1.30) -10.78 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTGX Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SentinelOne.

Summary

SentinelOne beats CTGX Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About CTGX Mining

(Get Rating)

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

