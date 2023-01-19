Head to Head Analysis: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) versus Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Vivani Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $102.60 million 12.53 -$131.93 million ($3.42) -7.78 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$8.92 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vivani Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Outset Medical has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Outset Medical and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outset Medical presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.96%. Vivani Medical has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 460.00%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -145.93% -49.75% -39.16% Vivani Medical N/A -8.27% -7.86%

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Outset Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

