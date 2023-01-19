H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.18

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.18 and traded as high as $47.80. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 198,448 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,001.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.