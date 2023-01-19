HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.04) by $0.42. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 140,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 104,294 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 804,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in HCI Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 403,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after buying an additional 69,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

