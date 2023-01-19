HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 5.3% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $55,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $256.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.