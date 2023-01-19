Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €227.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($246.74) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($233.70) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($259.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €229.90 ($249.89) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a 12 month high of €221.10 ($240.33). The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €202.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €185.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.