Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) versus Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Harrow Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Harrow Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harrow Health and Cue Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health $72.48 million 5.24 -$18.01 million ($0.83) -16.92 Cue Biopharma $14.94 million 9.74 -$44.16 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Biopharma.

Harrow Health has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harrow Health and Cue Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health -25.50% -11.57% -0.79% Cue Biopharma -500.66% -77.78% -55.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harrow Health and Cue Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cue Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Harrow Health presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.70%. Cue Biopharma has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 328.99%. Given Cue Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cue Biopharma is more favorable than Harrow Health.

Summary

Harrow Health beats Cue Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harrow Health

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products. Harrow Health, Inc. owns royalty rights in four clinical stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics, Inc. and Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Cue Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded by Ronald D. Seidel III, Steven Almo, and Rodolfo Chaparro on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.