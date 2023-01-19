Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be issued a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

