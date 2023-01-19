Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.20) to GBX 925 ($11.29) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.40) to GBX 780 ($9.52) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,243.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $22.76 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 308. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

