Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.73 and last traded at C$29.35. Approximately 127,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 77,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on HDI. Cormark lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$696.39 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.00.
Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Read More
