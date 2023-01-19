Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.73 and last traded at C$29.35. Approximately 127,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 77,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.20.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HDI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
The company has a market cap of C$696.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.00.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
