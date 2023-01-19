Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HWC. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.65. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

