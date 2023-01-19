Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $61.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HWC. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.65. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,731,000 after buying an additional 837,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 220.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after buying an additional 254,568 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

