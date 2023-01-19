Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.65, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $47.45. 6,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,584. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

